EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Considerable concentrations of low level pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will move across the area and heighten the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:33 am.

