EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.