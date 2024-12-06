EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly suuny skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing afternoon showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:37 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.