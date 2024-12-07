EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:38 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.