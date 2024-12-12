EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture, propagating from an area of low pressure just to the northeast of the area, will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions, with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies initially, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: North-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:44 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.