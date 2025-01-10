EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT
Synopsis: Instability and moisture in association with a frontal boundary across the British Virgin Islands may generate periods of cloudiness and showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly fair skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Winds: Northeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells.
Seas: 2.4 to 3.4 meters or 8 to 11 feet with northerly swells of up to 3.4 meters or 11 feet therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect and will be upgraded to a High Surf Warning tonight..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life