EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability and moisture in association with a frontal boundary across the British Virgin Islands may generate periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly fair skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: Northeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.4 meters or 8 to 11 feet with northerly swells of up to 3.4 meters or 11 feet therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect and will be upgraded to a High Surf Warning tonight..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster