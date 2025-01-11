EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively dry, stable and cool airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to sit across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and chilly conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: Consist of northerly swells reaching 2.1 to 3.4 metres or 7 to 11 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster