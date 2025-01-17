close
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could move across the area and lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies at initially with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life