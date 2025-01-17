EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could move across the area and lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies at initially with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster