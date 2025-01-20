EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh wind speeds will continue to prevail across the region. The winds will also maintain choppy seas across the area. Meanwhile available low level moisture could trigger few showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: Easterly 19 to 41 km/h or 12 to 25 mph and gusting to 59 km/h or 37 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 metres or 5 to 9 feet, with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory and a small craft warning are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:06 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.