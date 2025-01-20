EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh wind speeds will continue to prevail across the region. The winds will also maintain choppy seas across the area. Meanwhile available low level moisture could trigger few showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers
Winds: Easterly 19 to 41 km/h or 12 to 25 mph and gusting to 59 km/h or 37 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 metres or 5 to 9 feet, with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory and a small craft warning are in effect.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:06 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life