EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Generally stable conditions will prevail across the area, however, a moderate to fresh wind flow could generate cloudy spells and brief showers during over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A small craft and high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:09 pm.

