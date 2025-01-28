EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. However an approaching low level trough, along with available moisture will support cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 15 to 24 km/h or 9 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. The small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:11 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster