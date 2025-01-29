EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. However, a slight increase in moisture will support brief passing showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:11 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola