EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. However, a slight increase in moisture will support brief passing showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East at 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:11 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Orvin Paige-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.