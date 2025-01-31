EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE DURING THE NEXT 24HRS

Synopsis: Shallow patches of low level clouds moving on a moderate to fresh wind flow could generate brief showers during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph and gusting up to 69 km/h or 43 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:12 pm.

