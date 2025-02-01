EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. However, a slight increase in moisture will support brief passing showers across area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 meters or 6 to 10 feet with swells up to 2.1metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory and small craft warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:13 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.