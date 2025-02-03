EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low levell moisture could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and gusting to to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:14 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster