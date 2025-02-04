EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak low level trough, along with available moisture are moving away from the Leeward Islands and will support brief cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:14 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster