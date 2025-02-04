EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak low level trough, along with available moisture are moving away from the Leeward Islands and will support brief cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands.
Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:14 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Orvin Paige-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.