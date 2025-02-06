close
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
February 6, 202517Views

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow could generate elevated seas and shallow pockets of moisture resulting in brief showers during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 65 km/h or 40 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect and a high surf advisory will go into effect from tomorrow mid-morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:15 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life