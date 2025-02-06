EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow could generate elevated seas and shallow pockets of moisture resulting in brief showers during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 65 km/h or 40 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect and a high surf advisory will go into effect from tomorrow mid-morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:15 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.