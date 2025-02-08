EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Low level instability and available moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 50km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft caution is in effect mainly for open waters north and east of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:16 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.