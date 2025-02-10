EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Low level cloud patches and pockets of moisture will support brief passing showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible gusts up to 50km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:48 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:17 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.