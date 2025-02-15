EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH GUSTY WINDS NEAR 35 MPH POSSIBLE

SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS STILL IN EFFECT



Synopsis: Moderate to strong breeze will continue to prevail across the area. The winds will maintain choppy and hazardous sea conditions. Few trade wind showers could also develop.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph and gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 3.1 metres or 5 to 10 feet.. A small craft warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:20 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.