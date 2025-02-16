EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A moderate to sometimes fresh breeze will continue over the BVI and their coastal waters. Pockets of moisture within the wind-flow will maintain a moderate chance of passing showers over these island

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East-southeasterly at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible gusts to 52 km/h or 32mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet; a small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:20 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.