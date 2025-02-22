EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A relatively stable air-mass associated with a ridge of high pressure will persist across the area and restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:22 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.