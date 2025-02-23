EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDDAY TOMORROW

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will continue to keep rainfall activity minimal over the Leewards and BVI tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or slight chance of a brief shower

Winds: Easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:23 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster