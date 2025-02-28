EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The presence of a weak surface trough coupled with pockets of low level moisture moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:37 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:24 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.