EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The presence of a weak surface trough coupled with pockets of low level moisture moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.
Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:37 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:24 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life