EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough continue to move away from the area. This will result in a drier and more stable atmospheric conditions across most of the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:26 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: