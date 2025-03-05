EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough continue to move away from the area. This will result in a drier and more stable atmospheric conditions across most of the area.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: East 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:26 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster