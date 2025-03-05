Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough continue to move away from the area. This will result in a drier and more stable atmospheric conditions across most of the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:26 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
