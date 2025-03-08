EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are expected to persist as a ridge remains the dominant weather feature. However shallow pockets of low level moisture may generate the occasional brief, light, passing shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:27 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.