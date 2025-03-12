EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches drifting across the area on a light to moderate wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief localized shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:28 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:28 pm.

