EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches drifting across the area on a light to moderate wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief localized shower.
Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:28 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:28 pm.