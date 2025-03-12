Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches drifting across the area on a light to moderate wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief localized shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:28 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:28 pm.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO POR LA NOCHE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign