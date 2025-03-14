EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

MORE SHOWERS EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Synopsis: The tail end of a cold front will continue to generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Winds: East to East-southeast at 10 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph with lighter spells.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:27 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:28 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.