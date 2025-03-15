EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere across the area will continue to restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands. However, daytime heating could support some cloudy periods and passing showers tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northerly at 4 to 19 km/h or 2 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet with northerly swells, high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:28 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.