EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Sunday, March 16th, 2025

Synopsis: Generally settled conditions will prevail across the islands. Marginal moisture levels and daytime heating could generate localized buildups and afternoon showers tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and cool conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: North at 6 to 19 km/h or 3 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet consisting of northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northern coastal areas of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:29 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.