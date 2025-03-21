Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING

Synopsis: Weak instability associated from a shallow trough will linger over the BVI tonight and tomorrow and this will maintain a moderate chance of showers over these islands

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent of moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeasterly at 10 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph with lighter spell overnight becoming easterly tomorrow.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5ft. A high surf advisory remains in effect until tomorrow morning when seas begin to subside.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

