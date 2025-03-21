EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING

Synopsis: Weak instability associated from a shallow trough will linger over the BVI tonight and tomorrow and this will maintain a moderate chance of showers over these islands

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent of moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeasterly at 10 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph with lighter spell overnight becoming easterly tomorrow.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5ft. A high surf advisory remains in effect until tomorrow morning when seas begin to subside.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster