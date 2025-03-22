EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A settled atmosphere associated with the Atlantic high pressure system and low moisture levels will restrict significant shower activity across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.