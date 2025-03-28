EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to prevail across the area.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, winds could also gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:16 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster