EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION
Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to prevail across the area.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, winds could also gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:16 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm.
Patrice Edwards-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.