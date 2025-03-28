EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moderate to brisk winds generated by a strong Atlantic High pressure system will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture across the area, which could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands periodically during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower mainly after midnight.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:31 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster