EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could generate few passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.