EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Synopsis: Available moisture at the low levels coupled with a moderate to fresh breeze, will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the Leewards tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h of 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

