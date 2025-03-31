EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

18
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Synopsis: Available moisture at the low levels coupled with a moderate to fresh breeze, will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the Leewards tonight and tomorrow
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: Easterly at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h of 30 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:32 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.