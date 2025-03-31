EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Available moisture at the low levels coupled with a moderate to fresh breeze, will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the Leewards tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h of 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster