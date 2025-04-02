EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT WARNING IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. Associated winds will drive shallow low level clouds and pockets of moisture across the islands to generate brief passing showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 26 to 48 km/h or 16 to 30 mph, with possible higher gusts to 59 km/h or 37 mph..

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 metres or 8 to 10 feet. The small craft warning in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster