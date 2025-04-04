EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Windy conditions will continue to prevail across the region. A variable weather pattern will also continue with occasional trade wind showers moving over the area. Meanwhile, marine and coastal conditions remain hazardous for small craft and sea-bathers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with some cloudy periods and a 70 percent or high chance of passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph and gusting to 57 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:33 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.