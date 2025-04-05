EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief a passing early morning shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore small craft and high surf advisories both remain in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:33 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: