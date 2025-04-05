Home Weather EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief a passing early morning shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore small craft and high surf advisories both remain in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:33 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PREDICCIÓN DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DE LA TARDE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PREDICCIÓN DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign