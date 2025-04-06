EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Available moisture in the lower levels coupled with a moderate to fresh breeze will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the BVI tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers

Winds: East-northeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h or 30mph mainly in showers.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:33 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.