EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and generally settled weather will prevail. With respect to the seas, beginning early tomorrow, elevated swell heights will result in hazardous coastal conditions.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet consisting of swells from the north up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory will go into effect from tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: