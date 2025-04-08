EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability along with available moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, wind could also gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster