EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability along with available moisture lingering across the area will continue to generate cloudy skies and trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, wind could also gust up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster