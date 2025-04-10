EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 Metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: