EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture and instability embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to traverse the area and maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands tonight into early tomorrow, with gradual improvements thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph tonight, becoming easterly tomorrow..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.