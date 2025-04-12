EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable airmass across the area, shallow low level patches traversing the islands on a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.