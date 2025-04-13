Home Uncategorized EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature, however a frontal boundary in the vicinity could unsettle the atmosphere and trigger periodic shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
