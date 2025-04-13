EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature, however a frontal boundary in the vicinity could unsettle the atmosphere and trigger periodic shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster