EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: A relatively weak trough in the area could trigger periods of unsettled weather conditions, however, showers are not anticipated to be significant due to low moisture levels.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of early morning showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast tonight and east tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow:  6:02 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

