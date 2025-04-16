EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or slight chance of overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent of moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster