EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

INCREASED CLOUDINESS AND SHOWERS DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough to the west of the area, along with pockets of low level moisture traversing the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow, will maintain an environment conducive to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster